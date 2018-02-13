< Back to All News

The Future of Recreation in Western Nevada County

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 5:50 PM PST

The future of unified recreation services in Nevada County is still up in the air. The League of Women Voters recently hosted a forum to discuss the issue and invited representatives from the county, the cities of Grass Valley , Nevada City , and Truckee, as well as a representative from the Bear Yuba Land Trust to provide updates and share perspectives. Event facilitator, Fran Cole, shared that a 1987 study recommended unified recreation services within the county, but a follow-up study from 2015-16 says not much has changed.

Listen to Fran Cole

Representatives from each of the cities shared that services and facilities within their boundaries are paid for by taxes and fees specific to the residents of the cities. Non-Government Organizations like the Bear Yuba Land Trust are privately funded or receive grants for the work they do. County Supervisor Richard Anderson from Truckee pointed out that the county is not in the business of providing recreation services because it would take away from other vital services.

Listen to Supervisor Richard Anderson

Supervisor Hank Weston says a possible solution would be the creation of a recreation district that encompasses all of Western Nevada County, similar to what was done in Truckee, funded by a parcel tax.

Listen to Supervisor Hank Weston

Weston says there are 47,000 parcels within Grass Valley, Nevada City and the unincorporated areas of Western Nevada County.

Supervisor Hank Weston

That money would be used to provide services to all of Western Nevada County. Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the existing Park Districts in Penn Valley, the South County and North San Juan would also keep their existing funding sources.
The tone of the day hopeful. The county is paying for a study to explore adjusting existing fees as well as conduct a feasibility study around the consolidation of services.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha