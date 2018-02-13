The Future of Recreation in Western Nevada County

The future of unified recreation services in Nevada County is still up in the air. The League of Women Voters recently hosted a forum to discuss the issue and invited representatives from the county, the cities of Grass Valley , Nevada City , and Truckee, as well as a representative from the Bear Yuba Land Trust to provide updates and share perspectives. Event facilitator, Fran Cole, shared that a 1987 study recommended unified recreation services within the county, but a follow-up study from 2015-16 says not much has changed.

Representatives from each of the cities shared that services and facilities within their boundaries are paid for by taxes and fees specific to the residents of the cities. Non-Government Organizations like the Bear Yuba Land Trust are privately funded or receive grants for the work they do. County Supervisor Richard Anderson from Truckee pointed out that the county is not in the business of providing recreation services because it would take away from other vital services.

Supervisor Hank Weston says a possible solution would be the creation of a recreation district that encompasses all of Western Nevada County, similar to what was done in Truckee, funded by a parcel tax.

Weston says there are 47,000 parcels within Grass Valley, Nevada City and the unincorporated areas of Western Nevada County.

That money would be used to provide services to all of Western Nevada County. Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the existing Park Districts in Penn Valley, the South County and North San Juan would also keep their existing funding sources.

The tone of the day hopeful. The county is paying for a study to explore adjusting existing fees as well as conduct a feasibility study around the consolidation of services.