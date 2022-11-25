The Kettle Drive Bell Ringers Return This Season

Thanksgiving weekend also marks the return of the Salvation Army bellringers since the pandemic. Local Captain, Bridget McCort, says you’ll see them outside stores in Grass Valley and Nevada City, including Cornish Christmas and Victorian Christmas. But she says the gap in that aspect of the Kettle Drive has made it even more difficult to find volunteers…

But McCort also notes that most of the bellringers have been seniors

McCort says they also look for a lot of bellringers through service organizations and churches. She says children can’t work alone, but a group of teens would be okay, as well as families.McCort has been with the Salvation Army for nearly 23 years. She started in Minneapolis, then stayed ten years in San Francisco, before moving to Eureka and then Napa before coming here.