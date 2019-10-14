The Lighter Side of the PSPS

Nobody in Nevada County was happy because of the recent Public Safety Power Shuttoff, but some residents were also able to see a lighter side of the situation. Many local businesses had tried to prepare ahead of time so they could accomodate customers. Management at The Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley went all the way to Elk Grove to get three generators to provide electricity to the hotels kitchen and provide as much cutomer convenience as possible during the blackout .

Listen to Hotel Manager

The Nevada County Country Club was open and offering a nice distraction.

Listen to golfers

Many people were also taking advantage of Raley’s Supermarket being open in the Pine Creek Center.

Listen to Raley’s customer

Also, Hills Flat Lumber in Grass Valley was able to get nine gas generators for public sale by Friday to help residents that still had no electricity.

For many families the lack of electricity was a chance to reconnect face-to-face, because they weren’t connected to their devices.

Listen to Raley’s customer

The PSPS had parts of Nevada County in darknes for up to three days with power finally fully restored late Saturday.