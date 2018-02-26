The Locals Seem To Love The Low Snow

No complaints were heard about the snow Monday from customers at Pine Street Burgers, which is located in the same business center as the radio station…

But Tracey Davis of Grass Valley says the amount of snow did catch her off guard…

Meanwhile, one of Pine Street Burgers’ managers, Jami Casper, says the snow did not keep customers away…

Customers were also not discouraged by the slushy conditions of the parking lot.