The Nevada County Fair Is Back!

The Nevada County Fair begins its five-day run on Wednesday. Fair CEO Patrick Eidman says, despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases, ticket sales are very strong, with the event cancelled a year ago from the pandemic. He says there will be no COVID mandates, but every effort is being made to minimize infections from the Delta variant…

The Fair, Public Health, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital have now released a joint statement strongly recommending that all who attend the fair wear a mask both indoors and outdoors. They also strongly recommend that anyone age 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions to consider not attending the fair this year. Eidman says around 40 to 50-thousand free masks will be available. Otherwise, the format and events will be close to traditional…

Eidman also says a few of the longtime vendors on Treat Street are not able to open this year. The gates open each day at 10am for the Nevada County Fair, which is happening Wednesday through Sunday.