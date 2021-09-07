The Not-So-Civil Discourse Around COVID

Since the coronavirus and COVID first came onto the radar almost two years ago, the way people have addressed the issue has been less than civil. It seems two sides were drawn with those believing in the science and health recommendations butting heads with those that believe in personal choice and the freedom to not follow recommendations. During his weekly conversation with KNCO, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Brian Evans, says its been less conversation and more combativeness.

Dr. Evans says that the medical professionals are trained to analyze data when developing a solution.

As a result public health officials around the state and country are coming under fire. Evans says he is not sure how people county health officer Dr. Scott Kellerman and other officials can continue to work in threatening environments, but admits he doesn’t have a solution.