The Pandemic Is Part of Supes 2021 Priorities

Nevada County Supervisors recently held their annual workshop to discuss objectives and priorities for 2021. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Board Chair, Dan Miller, indicated it’s the usual issues, while also making sure there’s proper and responsible fiscal management…

Core services would include such things as public works, courts, and the jails. But the pandemic is also part of the list. Miller still wants to see more local control, including for opening restaurants again for indoor dining…

But the county, like most in California, is still under the state’s most-infectious or Purple Tier, which only allows outdoor dining. Meanwhile, Miller says the Board may also agendize an item at their next meeting regarding state restrictions. That would also allow Supervisors to respond to and discuss public comments that continue to pour in at the beginning of meetings, during the general Public Comment period.