The Peak May Have Arrived but Active Cases Still Over 4000

Posted: Feb. 3, 2022 7:32 AM PST

Most of the country and the state is seeing the number of COVID cases dropping, and it appears Nevada County may have reached its peak as well. County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says the last couple of weeks have seen staggering numbers.

 

The cases per 100 thousand is down at the state level and the county as well, but still way above what is considered widespread of the virus.

 

The county is down to 138 cases per 100 thousand. The county did not peak as high as the state did.
Deputy Medical Officer, Dr. Glennah Trochet, says another sign of high transmission is the county test positivity rate is actually above the state average.
The county rate is down to 21 percent but the state is quite a bit lower.

 

Hospitalizations in the county have also remained in the 30s for a number of days.
Public Health Director Jill Blake also reported another COVID related death.

