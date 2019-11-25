< Back to All News

Is Now The Time For Consolidated to Consolidate?

Posted: Nov. 25, 2019 7:07 AM PST

It’s been talked about a lot over the years, but is now the time to finally do it? Should all of the small fire districts in Nevada County become one large department? Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner says not counting the Grass Valley and Nevada City fire departments, there are eight different districts in western Nevada County…

Turner says costs are going up, demand for service is increasing, but revenues are not keeping up with the demand. A survey just released last week shows Nevada County residents are happy with their current level of service, but not enough residents are willing to pay a parcel tax to increase it. Turner says the idea of consolidation was the reason for the survey…

The survey showed 58 percent support for a tax increase, but a two-thirds vote would be needed to pass a measure on the ballot. Turner says right now, his department is financially solvent, and there is a contingency for a short economic downturn, but five to ten years down the road could present a serious problem.

