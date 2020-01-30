The Sierra Fund Partnering With NC to Apply for Resiliency Grant

Nevada City is partnering with The Sierra Fund in hopes of receiving up to 200 thousand dollars to create a planning grant that will help mitigate wildfire danger on public property owned by Nevada City. The Sierra Fund recently presented a proposal to the Nevada City City Council. Carrie Monohan, Project Director for The Sierra Fund, listed several items the planning grant could address including assessing current fire risk on city owned properties and the effectiveness of previous mitigation efforts. The grant would also include a vegetaion management plan and identify potential funding streams for ongoing clearing and caring of the properties. In clarifying what the grant could and could not pay for, Vice Mayor Erin Minett also stressed that the grant would not fund any actual clearing work.

Following a number of people supporting the proposal during public comment, Council member David Parker humorously expressed his support as well.

The city had been approached by another Nevada City organization, Sierra Streams Institute, to write a similar application, but Sierra Streams has elected to support The Sierra Fund process and wiill not compete against them.