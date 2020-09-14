The Smoke Has Kept The Hospital Busier

The poor air quality has also meant an uptick in health problems, mostly for people with pre-existing conditions. But Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO, Doctor Brian Evans, says he’s also noticed some people coming in who are not normally impacted…

Evans says the unprecedented series of wildfires in the last month is just adding to the stress some residents have already been feeling, with no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic…

Meanwhile, there’s hope that there’ll be more smoke dispersal from some weak storm systems that have been moving through.