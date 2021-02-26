< Back to All News

The Union’s Longevity Project Is Available

Posted: Feb. 26, 2021 12:04 AM PST

Can you see yourself living well into your golden years and what would that look like? That’s a central question posed by the Union newspaper with its virtual Longevity Project Saturday morning. Event Manager Deana Graydon says you’ll hear motivating stories and words…

Gradydon says among the speakers is Homer Nottingham discussing the benefits of Qigong and Tai Chi…

Kelly Kull, from Dignity Health, will talk about what we should eat to stay strong. Keith Thompson will discuss mental health and how emotional well-being can play a role in staying healthy. And Doctor Matt Archer will talk about the Protocol for Health, from his new book. That’s from 10am to 1pm Saturday. To learn more and register for this virtual event, visit the Union website.

