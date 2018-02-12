The Week Ahead (February 12-18)

The week ahead features lots of government meetings during the week, and plenty of activities over weekend. Government will be revisiting familiar topics. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve funding for the June vote-by-mail only election tomorrow morning, although at considerably less than what the elections department asked for a month ago. That will be in the morning, with the afternoon session booked for a debate on a proposed cannabis ordinaince. Expect that session to be well attended. The Grass Valley City Council meets tomorrow night and Nevada City’s on Wednesday, once again discussing the number of dispensaries that should be allowed. That discussion was postponed last month because two council members were on vacation. Saturday is the fifth annual Animal Film Festival at the Center for the Arts. Sunday features the annual Mardi Gras parade in Nevada City.

–gf