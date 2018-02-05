The Week Ahead (February 5-11)

There are no City Council or Board of Supervisors meetings this week, but there are a few things going on. The Nevada County Democrats in their ‘First Tuesday’ forum will be talking about homelessness, and taking care of the homeless population. That meeting is Tuesday night at the Peace Lutheran Church. Wednesday afternoon at the Madelyn Helling Library, the Community Support Network of Nevada County will be discussing ‘Mapping the Five Protective Factors in Western Nevada County’. And this weekend, including some activities on Thursday, is the eighth annual Sierra Harvest Sustainable Food and Farm Conference in Grass Valley.

–gf