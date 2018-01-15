The Week Ahead (January 15-21)

Taking a look at the week ahead, tomorrow is a busy day. Cannabis attorney Heather Burke will be holding a legal seminar, which will include an update on California marijuana law, including medical and recreational use and regulations. It’s open to attorneys and the general public. It’s at noon tomorrow at the Nevada County Superior Court Law Library. There is a charge to attend. Also, Nevada County Supervisor Hank Weston us hosting a Penn Valley Town Hall meeting from 6 to 8pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Penn Valley Drive. The Grass Valley Planning Commission also meets tomorrow night. An entry sign for Grass Valley and short term vacation rental regulations are on the agenda. Friday features theatrical performances remembering Janis Joplin and a play called Mary Brave Eyes. The Sierra College Nevada County Campus is holding a writers conference on Saturday.

–gf