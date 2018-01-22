The Week Ahead (January 22-28)

It’s a busy week locally, at least when it comes to government meetings. In addition to the Grass Valley and Nevada City councils and the Board of Supervisors, there are also a couple of community forums. Tomorrow, Secretary of State Alex Padilla will be at the Board of Supervisors to address the upcoming vote-by-mail only election. A candidate to be his replacement, will be at a Republican Party candidate forum tomorrow evening, and, tomorrow night, the Grass Valley City Council is expected to announce a new one-cent sales tax to go on the June ballot, and medical pot dispensaries are back on the table Wednesday night in Nevada City. Thursday, there’s a homeless count event at the Salvation Army, and what they are calling a ‘public stakeholder meeting’ on the new Nevada County Arts and Cultural District. There’s still plenty of room for music and theater next weekend, including a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry.

–gf