A look at the week ahead in Nevada County. Several local governments will be holding their first meetings of the year. Tomorrow, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will elect a new chair and vice chair. They will also be reviewing the recommendations by the Community Advisory Group on cannabis. The CAG, as it is referred to, is expected to be officioally dissolved after that. The group is recommending outdoor grows be allowed in the county–something that the current ordinance does * not * permit. Tomorrow night, the Grass Valley City Council will discuss paid parking at one of the lots downtown, and on Wednesday night, the Nevada City City Council will once again take up the marijuana dispensary issue. They are expected to decide one way or the other, if they will allow three dispensaries inside the city limits instead of one. The weekend ahead features the 16th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which kicks off on Thursday.

–gf