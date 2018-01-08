< Back to All News

The Week Ahead…

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 8:08 AM PST

A look at the week ahead in Nevada County. Several local governments will be holding their first meetings of the year. Tomorrow, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will elect a new chair and vice chair. They will also be reviewing the recommendations by the Community Advisory Group on cannabis. The CAG, as it is referred to, is expected to be officioally dissolved after that. The group is recommending outdoor grows be allowed in the county–something that the current ordinance does * not * permit. Tomorrow night, the Grass Valley City Council will discuss paid parking at one of the lots downtown, and on Wednesday night, the Nevada City City Council will once again take up the marijuana dispensary issue. They are expected to decide one way or the other, if they will allow three dispensaries inside the city limits instead of one. The weekend ahead features the 16th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which kicks off on Thursday.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha