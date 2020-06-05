Theater Offers Popcorn Happy Hour

They were lining up in front of the Del Oro Theater, but it wasn’t for the latest movie releases. It was for a treat that people have been craving since the middle of March.

The theater is itching to start showing movies, but since they can’t do that, they thought by starting to sell treats, people will begin to get excited about the movies that will be coming.

Some of the customers are trying to recreate the movie experience as best they can at home.

The theater is offering popcorn and candy deals on Thursday from 3-6, Friday and Saturday from 1-6, and Sunday from 12-3.