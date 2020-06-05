< Back to All News

Theater Offers Popcorn Happy Hour

Posted: Jun. 5, 2020 12:13 AM PDT

They were lining up in front of the Del Oro Theater, but it wasn’t for the latest movie releases. It was for a treat that people have been craving since the middle of March.

Listen to Customers

The theater is itching to start showing movies, but since they can’t do that, they thought by starting to sell treats, people will begin to get excited about the movies that will be coming.

Listen to Manager

Some of the customers are trying to recreate the movie experience as best they can at home.

Listen to Customer

The theater is offering popcorn and candy deals on Thursday from 3-6, Friday and Saturday from 1-6, and Sunday from 12-3.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha