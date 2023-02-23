Theft Suspect Also Hits Victim With Vehicle

A Colfax woman is once again in trouble with the law regarding theft. But Grass Valley Police say she took her latest attempt a more violent step beyond simple shoplifting. Sergeant Evan Butler says it was reported at Tractor Supply on Yuba River Court…

Butler says the employee told officers that 29-year-old Ashley Sullivan had prior shoplifting incidents at his store. Meanwhile, Butler says as she was being recorded, Sullivan struck the employee with her vehicle before leaving. The employee was not injured. Later in the evening, officers tracked down Sullivan and booked her on charges that included armed robbery…

Sullivan was also charged with probation violation, as well as possession of a controlled substance.