There Is Such A Thing As A Free School Lunch

Posted: Jun. 13, 2022 12:37 AM PDT

Summer vacation doesn’t mean there are no free meals available for students in Nevada County. That’s where the Food Bank helps fill the void for schools with its 17th annual Summer Lunch Program, which begins Monday, June 13th. And Program Coordinator, Bella Thornberry, says they expect to serve nearly seven-thousand, compared to around five-thousand a year ago…

click to listen to Bella Thornberry

The free lunches are available for two to 18-year-olds Monday through Friday at ten locations. And Thornberry says participation is simple and easy, you don’t need to submit any income information…

click to listen to Bella Thornberry

The lunches will be available at most locations until August 5th and at certain library locations until July 29th. And, since they’re mostly dependent on donations, Thornberry says they can use lunch meats and cheese especially. But also such things as applesauce, crackers, nuts, and other children’s food. Donations of fresh produce are also welcome.

