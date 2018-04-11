There’s Now Surplus Water in the NID

Thanks to an unusually stormy late winter and early spring, the Nevada Irrigation District Board has approved a surplus water declaration. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says there’s now more than enough to serve the needs of lands, contractors, and customers…

Close says water conditions in the district have rallied dramatically, compared to early March…

Close says April first water availability is now in excess of 300-thousand acre-feet, above the threshold for normal operations, which is 235-thousand acre-feet, as established by the state’s Drought Contingency Plan.