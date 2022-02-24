Third Announced Candidate For N-C Council

A third candidate has emerged for the two open seats on the Nevada City Council. For Adam Kline, a lifelong county resident, this is the first time he’s ever run for public office…

Among the important issues for Kline is effective preparation and recovery, regarding natural disasters, including wildfires and heavy snow events. Also, economic recovery from the pandemic and seeing fewer empty buildings and building space.

Kline says he would also advocate stronger relationships between the public and private sectors. That also includes a fresh approach to housing that, he says, ensures that those who work in Nevada City can also afford to live there. Also, also stronger links between the community and the police department. The other two announced candidates are Lou Ceci and incumbent Erin Minett. Incumbent Duane Strawser has not made a public announcement yet on whether he’ll seek another term.