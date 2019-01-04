< Back to All News

Third Arrest In Grass Valley Kidnap Torture Case

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 6:05 PM PST

A third arrest has been made in a nearly two-year-old kidnap and torture case in Grass Valley. Police Lieutenant Joe Mattenoi says 24-year-old Robert Burnett of Nevada City is currently faciing one felony count of torture…

That happened at a Grass Valley home in February of 2017. Matteoni says a warrant was issued for Burnett’s arrest not long after Callahan and Munoz were taken into custody. And Burnett was not located until recently…

Munoz has already reached a plea agreement to reduced charges. But prosecutors have refused to drop any charges regarding any plea agreement for Callahan. A trial has been tentatively scheduled for February. Meanwhile, District Attorney Cliff Newell says it’s believed a fourth person was also involved but has never been identified.

