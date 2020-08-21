Third Coronavirus Death Reported In Nevada Co

Another coronavirus death to report in Nevada County, for the second week in a row, after the first one was confirmed back in April. That makes for a total of three deaths. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, says this death, to another elderly victim, was associated with an outbreak in an assisted living facility…

All three victims had underlying medical conditions. But while the majority of coronavirus deaths fall into this category, Johnson says there are still more cases reported among younger adults, who move around more…

As usual, the name of the latest fatality is not being released. As of Thursday, case totals are just under 400, at 399, with 229 in the Western County, which includes the Grass Valley-Nevada City area. That’s also where the last two deaths have occurred. 64 cases are still considered active, but with no hospitalizations.