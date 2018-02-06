Third Double Fatal Crash On Stretch of Highway 20

There have now been three fatal crashes on Highway 20, between Nevada City and Interstate 80, in just ten days. The latest one occurred yesterday afternoon, killing two people. And some details have now been released. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 45-year-old Robert Johnson of Nevada City was driving his car near Laurentian Way, near the White Cloud campground, along with a front seat passenger, identified as 67-year-old Robert Johnson of Marysville…

Steele says it’s not known if drugs and/or alcohol was a factor, nor how the victims were related. And he says he has no insight about the the recent rash of accidents on that stretch…

Last Wednesday, a Kilroy’s truck, from Grass Valley and a fuel tanker from a company in Stockton collided near Bowman Lake Road, killing both drivers. The identity of the Kilroy’s driver still has not been released. 49 year-old John Drew of Reno was the driver of the tanker. And on January 27, a week ago Saturday, a solo vehicle crash near Willow Valley Road killed 20 year-old Dominic Giuliani of Nevada City, and his passenger 19 year-old Dawson Turiello of Grass Valley.