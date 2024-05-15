< Back to All News

Third Fatal Accident Last Weekend Now Reported

Posted: May. 14, 2024 5:27 PM PDT

KNCO has just received details regarding a third fatal accident that occurred last weekend and devastated a family in Nevada County. And this one killed a 15-year-old South County boy, who was riding in an all-terrain vehicle. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened last Saturday evening on private property off Hillside Terrace, east of Dog Bar Road. The driver was a 14-year-old boy…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says both boys were ejected. The 15-year-old died on Sunday at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The 14-year-old, who was also flown there, had non-life-threatening injuries…

click to listen to Officer Bice

But Bice says factors leading to the accident remains under investigation. Also occurring that same day was a woman accidentally hitting and killing her toddler grandson with her vehicle on a driveway. Also, a Door Dash driver fell asleep, causing a crash that killed his wife.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha