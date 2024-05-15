Third Fatal Accident Last Weekend Now Reported

KNCO has just received details regarding a third fatal accident that occurred last weekend and devastated a family in Nevada County. And this one killed a 15-year-old South County boy, who was riding in an all-terrain vehicle. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened last Saturday evening on private property off Hillside Terrace, east of Dog Bar Road. The driver was a 14-year-old boy…

Bice says both boys were ejected. The 15-year-old died on Sunday at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The 14-year-old, who was also flown there, had non-life-threatening injuries…

But Bice says factors leading to the accident remains under investigation. Also occurring that same day was a woman accidentally hitting and killing her toddler grandson with her vehicle on a driveway. Also, a Door Dash driver fell asleep, causing a crash that killed his wife.