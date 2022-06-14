< Back to All News

Third Fatal Crash In NevCo In Last Week Or So

Posted: Jun. 14, 2022 12:39 PM PDT

It’s the fifth major accident in Nevada County in the last eight days. There have been three people killed. That includes a second motorcyclist, which happened Monday evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the 39-year-old Sacramento man was travelling south on Allison Ranch Road, south of Mote Lane, at an unknown speed…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says rural roads, such as in Nevada County, can be randomly accident-prone at times….

click to listen to Officer Bice

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released yet.

