Third Guilty Plea In Vehicle Shooting Death

Posted: Jun. 10, 2022 1:23 PM PDT

As expected, the third of six defendants in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Grass Valley has also pleaded guilty. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says 23-year-old Devon Jennings pleaded to the same felony count as the other two: conspiracy to commit grand theft by false pretenses…

Burns says Jennings, William Levise, and Dakari Harris were not in the car where the shots were fired that killed Shanta Olsen, in November of 2020…

Burns says the shots were fired from another vehicle by Trey Richard, the only defendant facing prosecution for murder. The other two occupants of that car are also scheduled to be tried with Richard. Burns also says the plea agreement did not include Jennings, Levise, and Harris testifying against Richard.

