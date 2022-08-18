Third GV Council Candidate Comes Forward

The final filing deadline passed Wednesday evening for November elections and ballot measures in Nevada County. And a third candidate has emerged for the two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council. Mathew Coulter participates frequently with public comments during City Council as well as Board of Supervisors meetings. He says the City Council needs to improve transparency and communication…

Wildfire prevention and homelessness were mentioned by Coulter as priority issues. But he says he’d like to see a greater overall responsibility and responsiveness from the city…

Coulter also opposes the county’s sales tax measure toward reducing the wildfire danger. The other two candidates are Haven Caravelli and incumbent Hilary Hodge. Ben Aguilar is not running for re-election. Other notable contested races in November include the runoff for Dan Miller’s seat on the Board of Supervisors between former Grass Valley City Council members Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingraham Spencer. And Trevor Coulter and Bill Smull are seeking the Division Four seat on the NID Board of Directors to replace Laura Peters, who was mapped out of her seat during the redistricting process.