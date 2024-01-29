Third NevCo Measure On March Ballot Less Known

In addition to the two fire tax measures, there’s also a less-publicized school bond measure on Nevada County’s March Primary ballot. Twin Ridges is the largest geographical school district in the county and serves the San Juan Ridge and the Little Town of Washington. But it only has around 100 students. Principal/Superintendent Scott Mikal says a local bond has never been proposed before. He says Measure A has a maximum potential value of around two and a half million dollars to make basic repairs and upgrades to classrooms and facilities. That includes replacing outdated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems…

Mikal says the bond would also fund one new project…

Mikal says the bond would cover the local match. The measure would levy approximately 30-dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value, generating an estimated average of 190-thousand dollars a year, while bonds are outstanding. Officials say there would also be citizens’ oversight and annual audits, with no money for adminstrators’ salaries. The bond requires 55-percent approval.