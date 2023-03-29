< Back to All News

Third Straight Day For Felony DUI Arrest

Posted: Mar. 29, 2023 2:52 PM PDT

The snowy Tuesday afternoon was also the setting for a third straight day featuring a felony DUI arrest in Nevada County. This one wasn’t fatal, but it did cause major injuries. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 34-year-old Nicole Boelman, from Alta Sierra, was responsible for the crash on Alta Sierra Drive near Ball Road…

Bice says Alicia Warmbaugh, from Smartsville, wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Bice says it was one of numerous accidents the CHP responded to that afternoon and evening…

Bice also mentions that Boelman has prior DUI arrests, with at least one suspension of her license. Monday afternoon, there was a vehicular manslaughter arrest regarding a two-vehicle DUI collision on Brunswick Road near the Cedar Ridge “Y” of Highway 174. And Sunday afternoon, there was another manslaughter arrest for a fatal crash involving alcohol that occurred on Highway 49 near McKnight Way. And the charge in that incident may be changed to murder, given that person’s DUI history.

