Third Suspect Charged In 2015 Robbery

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:15 PM PST

 The final suspect has been charged in a robbery that took place back in 2015. DA Cliff Newell says thirty four year old Gregory Woodward has been added to the list of three suspects that allegedley broke into a residence on the 2000 block of Purdon Road.

Newell says there were also special allgeations regarding the use of guns.

Woodward, and two other suspects, 37 year old Leah Hunsaker, and 41 year old Joshua Paulin were all charged with 1st degree residential robbery, 1st degree burglary with people present, and grand theft of firearms.

