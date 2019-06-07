< Back to All News

Third Vehicle Pursuit In A Week Here

Posted: Jun. 6, 2019 6:10 PM PDT

A third vehicle pursuit this week has occurred in Nevada County and, again, with no arrests. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it started last (Thurs.) night in a commercial area on Nevada City Highway, near Brunswick Road where a patrol officer reported a driver going at around 60 miles an hour…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Several minutes later, Tassone says the pursuit ended in Nevada City on Nevada Street, where the driver crashed…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says a CHP helicopter had also been deployed. But he says the dark and dense vegetation made it difficult to spot anyone. The suspect vehicle, described as a 1998 silver Honda Civic, has been impounded.

