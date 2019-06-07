Third Vehicle Pursuit In A Week Here

A third vehicle pursuit this week has occurred in Nevada County and, again, with no arrests. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it started last (Thurs.) night in a commercial area on Nevada City Highway, near Brunswick Road where a patrol officer reported a driver going at around 60 miles an hour…
Several minutes later, Tassone says the pursuit ended in Nevada City on Nevada Street, where the driver crashed…
Tassone says a CHP helicopter had also been deployed. But he says the dark and dense vegetation made it difficult to spot anyone. The suspect vehicle, described as a 1998 silver Honda Civic, has been impounded.
