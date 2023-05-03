< Back to All News

Third Year Of Livestock Disaster Access Program

Posted: May. 3, 2023 12:38 AM PDT

It’s the third year of a program designed to help commercial ranch operators with sizeable livestock herds during an emergency, including wildfires. It’s run through the UC Cooperative Extension and Agriculture Departments from Nevada, Placer, and Yuba Counties. Program adviser Dan Macon says evacuating livestock may not be possible, due to the scale of the operation. Sheltering in place may be the best and safest alternative…

Macon says safe access by trained and qualified ranch personnel is critical to livestock welfare and firefighter safety, as well as public safety. Livestock Access Passholders may be permitted into evacuation zones, or other restricted areas, to provide feed, water, medical treatment, and other care. Four hours of mandatory training is also required…

Macon says many ranch operators are still not aware of the program. To register, go to the UC Cooperative Extension website, where you can fill out an online form.

