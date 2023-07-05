< Back to All News

This Phone Scam Upsetting To Grass Valley Police

Posted: Jul. 5, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

Phone scams appear to be nearly constant these days. But there’s one recent one that’s especially upsetting for the Grass Valley Police Department. Sergeant Brian Blakemore says they’ve been contacted by multiple people saying they’ve received calls from someone claiming to be Sergeant Jason Perry and from the Department. But Blakemore points out that Perry is now a lieutenant with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. The scammer is claiming residents have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine. He says there is one verified victim who wired the scammer 500 dollars….

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

And Blakemore says the scammer then called that same person back, claiming that the payment had not gone through and requested a second one, which the victim also paid…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says if you receive such a call, alert the Grass Valley Police Department via dispatch, at 265-7880, or in person at 129 South Auburn Street.

