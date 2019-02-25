< Back to All News

Latest Storms Mean Lots of Rain and Wind

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Another atmospheric river is flowing over California this week, but for western Nevada County, this series of storms is warmer than the ones we’ve gotten the last couple of weeks. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says that means no snow for this area…

However, we could see several inches of rain, and also wind, which could mean localized flooding, and the possibility of trees down and power outages. Holiday says the National Weather Service has issued two advisories–one for high winds, and the other a flash flood watch…

Holiday says we could see some clearing by Friday, but then another storm could arrive before the end of the weekend.

