Dave Bear, the new Swap Shop Host! Dave has been in radio for a while. His first job was hosting a Swap Shop program in Craig, CO in the the late 70's. Most recently he co-hosted the morning show on our sister station STAR 94 FM, and helped with the creation of the Shopping Show on KNCO and former sister station KUBA in Yuba City. Dave worked at KUBA for 25 years in various capacities and has lived there for nearly as long. Dave has a big family and enjoys all his kids and now grandkids. His hobbies include woodworking, and you can see his work by checking out his website www.2bearswoodshop.com.
Thoughts While Waiting

Posted: May. 31, 2018 2:40 PM PDT

I am writing this while waiting for a doctors appointment.  As usual my doctor is running behind, which leads to sitting in what I call The Big Room.  You know what I mean.  Out front  with all the sick people jammed together, sharing.  I’m here for my annual physical.  The longer I wait the larger the possibility of contracting something that will put me back here.

Then all the waiting made me laugh with recognition.  I saw that every time the door to the back opened and a nurse popped out to call the next patient name everyone would rock forward in their chair expecting to be summoned.

Watching everyone move in a disjointed unison reminded me of end of that old game show “To Tell The Truth”.

Do you remember that show?  There was a panel of 4 people all claiming to be something they weren’t except for the one who actually was.  A celebrity panel (Kitty Carlille rings a bell) questioned the panel trying to determine which person on the panel was actually the expert.  At the end of the show the host would ask the real expert to “Please Stand Up”.  The panel would take turns starting to stand until the actual expert would rise.

Guess I’m the expert, I’ve  been summoned.

Now to what I call the small room. To wait further.

