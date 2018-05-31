Thoughts While Waiting

I am writing this while waiting for a doctors appointment. As usual my doctor is running behind, which leads to sitting in what I call The Big Room. You know what I mean. Out front with all the sick people jammed together, sharing. I’m here for my annual physical. The longer I wait the larger the possibility of contracting something that will put me back here.

Then all the waiting made me laugh with recognition. I saw that every time the door to the back opened and a nurse popped out to call the next patient name everyone would rock forward in their chair expecting to be summoned.

Watching everyone move in a disjointed unison reminded me of end of that old game show “To Tell The Truth”.

Do you remember that show? There was a panel of 4 people all claiming to be something they weren’t except for the one who actually was. A celebrity panel (Kitty Carlille rings a bell) questioned the panel trying to determine which person on the panel was actually the expert. At the end of the show the host would ask the real expert to “Please Stand Up”. The panel would take turns starting to stand until the actual expert would rise.

Guess I’m the expert, I’ve been summoned.

Now to what I call the small room. To wait further.