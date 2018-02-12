< Back to All News

Thousands Evacuated One Year Ago Today

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It was one year ago this evening that Nevada County had a bunch of visitors–none of whom who had planned to come here when the day started. It was feared that the Oroville Dam spillway would fail, and people at lower elevations were told to get out. Just three days earlier, in one of the wettest winters on record, Lake Oroville was full…

Listen to Doug Carlson

At the time, Doug Carlson of the Department of Water Resources said there was no danger. But late Sunday afternoon February 12, came word that the emergency spillway would likely fail. Two hundred thousand people from Oroville, to Marysville and Yuba City, and farther downstream toward Sacramento were told to leave. Many came to Grass Valley…

Listen to Sean Gilleran

That Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gillaran. All the hotels filled up fast, and about a thousand more chose to stay at a shelter set up at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Fairgrounds C-E-O Rea Callender the next morning…

Listen to Rea Callender

About a thousand people stayed at the Fairgrounds, and as Wendy Oaks with the Fairgrounds tells us, brought their animals too…

Listen to Wendy Oaks

Sutter County also brought 50 prisoners to the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The evacuations lasted two nights, and a year later, the damaged spillway is still being repaired.

–gf

