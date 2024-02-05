Thousands Still Without Power From Windy Storm

As of late Monday morning, there were still over 18-thousand PG and E customers without power in Western Nevada County, mainly in the more isolated, unincorporated areas, with Grass Valley and Nevada City largely spared. Utility spokesman Paul Moreno says the extreme winds from Sunday’s storm system caused a number of trees and branches to fall on power lines, with a number of lines landing on the ground or on roadways…

But Moreno indicates a lot of residents, especially in the more rural areas, with more accessibility challenges, will not likely have their lights back on until Tuesday or even later. Meanwhile, Nevada County Public Works Senior Engineer, Pat Perkins, says that the power problems are also impacting when all the roads can be reopened…

Among the notable closures are East Bennett at Brunswick Roads, Greenhorn at Star, Dog Bar at Lorie, and Alta Sierra Drive, from Ball to Gibbony and from Francis to Tippy.