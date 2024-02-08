< Back to All News

Thousands To Get Storm Inconvenience Payments

Posted: Feb. 8, 2024 3:15 PM PST

Thousands of Nevada County PG and E residential customers are expected to be able to take advantage of the utility’s Storm Inconvenience credit. Spokesman Paul Moreno says you don’t need to apply for the program, which were established in 2003…

The credit will be applied to an upcoming bill, in the next 45 to 60 days. It’s 50 dollars for outages lasting 72 to 96 hours, 75 dollars for 96 to 120 hour outages, and 100 dollars if it’s longer…

Nevada County was one of the hardest-hit North State counties, with over 20-thousand customers initially impacted. Those not eligible include businesses, agricultural properties, and multi-family building common areas, such as a apartment complexes. Also, if your PG and E account was inactive on the days you were impacted and if you lived in an area where access to the utility’s electric facilities was blocked, due to mudslides, road closures, or other storm-related issues.

