Threat That Led to Jubilee Cancellation Explained

We’re learning more about the ‘perceived threat’ that led to the cancellation of the Blue Marble Jubilee–a fundraiser for Grass Valley Charter School scheduled for Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. We told you last week that a group that screens political figures’ comments and social media posts searching for hints to conspiracy theories, connected the Blue Marble Jubilee, and the school, to a post put on social media. Grass Valley Charter School Foundation President Wendy Willoughby says in explaining the circumstances, you first have to understand there are people out there that don’t think like most of us do…

She says there was apparently a message on Twitter by former F-B-I Director James Comey meant as a fun social media game, to list five jobs you’ve held over the course of your life. She says these conspiracy theorists figured it was a coded message…

Grass Valley Police and the Nevada County Sheriff’s office say there was never a credible threat, but the foundation decided to cancel the festival on the side of caution. They may reschedule, but Willoughby says that determination has not been made yet.

–gf