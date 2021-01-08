Threats Against COVID Enforcement Officers

Threats against code enforcement officers, due to their role of enforcing coronavirus regulations, are on the rise around the state, as the Stay At Home Order continues for the second month. The California Association of Code Enforcement Officers has sent an e-mail, urging those threatened with physical harm, or actually assaulted or injured, to file a report with them. In Nevada County, Code Compliance Program Manager Jeff Merriman says they haven’t sent any such reports out this time. But they continue to stay busy…

click to listen to Jeff Merriman

In the letter, the president of the Association says they’re taking steps to ensure that those who make threats, even if it’s just from a keyboard, are identified and held accountable…

click to listen to Jeff Merriman

Merriman also points out that the county’s code compliance division is one of several departments responsible for enforcement, including Environmental Health, which focuses on restaurants. He says those types of businesses have been the only ones facing any legal sanctions so far, including cease and desist court orders and fines.