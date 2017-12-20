< Back to All News

Threats Mean More Charges For Shoplifting Suspect

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 12:25 PM PST

What started out as a shoplifting arrest escalated to more serious charges for a Grass Valley man Tuesday night. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteone says the incident occurred at the Express Mart on South Auburn Street, with a complaint about 49-year-old Scott Gilbert…

Matteone says an employee managed to detain Gilbert, while police were called and arrested Gilbert. But Gilbert did not go quietly…

Mattenoe says Gilbert, who appeared to have been drinking, did not have a weapon at the time. But he’s facing 4 felony charges: robbery, making criminal threats, obstruction, and violation of parole. Matteone says Gilbert has been arrested numerous times in Grass Valley, mostly on robbery, theft, burglary, and alcohol-related charges.

