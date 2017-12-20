Threats Mean More Charges For Shoplifting Suspect

What started out as a shoplifting arrest escalated to more serious charges for a Grass Valley man Tuesday night. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteone says the incident occurred at the Express Mart on South Auburn Street, with a complaint about 49-year-old Scott Gilbert…

click to listen to Lt Matteone

Matteone says an employee managed to detain Gilbert, while police were called and arrested Gilbert. But Gilbert did not go quietly…

click to listen to Lt Matteone

Mattenoe says Gilbert, who appeared to have been drinking, did not have a weapon at the time. But he’s facing 4 felony charges: robbery, making criminal threats, obstruction, and violation of parole. Matteone says Gilbert has been arrested numerous times in Grass Valley, mostly on robbery, theft, burglary, and alcohol-related charges.