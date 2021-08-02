< Back to All News

Three-Acre Vegetation Fire Gets Huge Response

Posted: Aug. 2, 2021 3:36 PM PDT

A vegetation fire in Grass Valley triggered some mandatory and advisory evacuations  Monday morning. It was reported in the area of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland Roads and scorched over three acres. Grass Valley/Nevada City Division Chief Sam Goodspeed says a massive response allowed crews to stop forward progress, in heavy and very dry fuels, in about an hour…

click to listen to Sam Goodspeed

Goodspeed says firefighters deployed hoselines to the flanks of the blaze and quick work by a CalFire dozer kept the head of the fire from racing downhill to more populated areas. Several air retardant drops cooled the interior. But Goodspeed says they still had to contend with many spot fires…

click to listen to Sam Goodspeed

Roads were closed for about four hours. Meanwhile, the cause is not known. But Goodspeed says two people were detained and released for possible further questioning later.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha