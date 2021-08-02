Three-Acre Vegetation Fire Gets Huge Response

A vegetation fire in Grass Valley triggered some mandatory and advisory evacuations Monday morning. It was reported in the area of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland Roads and scorched over three acres. Grass Valley/Nevada City Division Chief Sam Goodspeed says a massive response allowed crews to stop forward progress, in heavy and very dry fuels, in about an hour…

Goodspeed says firefighters deployed hoselines to the flanks of the blaze and quick work by a CalFire dozer kept the head of the fire from racing downhill to more populated areas. Several air retardant drops cooled the interior. But Goodspeed says they still had to contend with many spot fires…

Roads were closed for about four hours. Meanwhile, the cause is not known. But Goodspeed says two people were detained and released for possible further questioning later.