Three Arrested After Fight With Street Sweeper

Three local men have been arrested after getting into a fight with a street sweeper in Grass Valley over the weekend. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened around midnight Saturday night, at a retail center on Nevada City Highway near Brunswick Road, where the street sweeper does contracted cleanup work at the businesses…

Bates says there were no injuries. But he says one of the suspects also stole the sweeper

That suspect was identified as 56-year-old Todd Mason. The 30-year-old Delgado was also taken into custody, along with 39-year-old John Peterson. Bolt cutters were needed by officers to extract Patterson from a locked storage shed near one of he businesses. All three men face felony charges of carjacking and criminal conspiracy. Bates says the victim had had run-ins with at least one of the men in the past.