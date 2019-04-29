< Back to All News

Three Arrested After Fight With Street Sweeper

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:38 PM PDT

Three local men have been arrested after getting into a fight with a street sweeper in Grass Valley over the weekend. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened around midnight Saturday night, at a retail center on Nevada City Highway near Brunswick Road, where the street sweeper does contracted cleanup work at the businesses…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says there were no injuries. But he says one of the suspects also stole the sweeper

click to listen to Sgt Bates

That suspect was identified as 56-year-old Todd Mason. The 30-year-old Delgado was also taken into custody, along with 39-year-old John Peterson. Bolt cutters were needed by officers to extract Patterson from a locked storage shed near one of he businesses. All three men face felony charges of carjacking and criminal conspiracy. Bates says the victim had had run-ins with at least one of the men in the past.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha