Three Arrested After Tense Situation At GV Home

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 12:24 PM PST

A tense situation at a Grass Valley home was peacefully defused by law enforcement officers, with three local youths arrested. Police Captain Steve Johnson says officers had responded to a report of the suspects entering a home, on Arcadia Drive, with one armed with a shotgun…

Johnson says that suspect, 20-year-old Matthew Little, was taken into custody, without incident. Johnson says it was soon after learned that someone had been lured to that home earlier in the day. Once at the house, the suspects arrived and ultimately confronted the victim at gunpoint in regards to a previous theft that included marijuana…

Also arrested was 19-year-old Isaac Williams and a 17-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age.

