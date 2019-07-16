< Back to All News

Arrests For Burglary Deceased Officer’s Home

Posted: Jul. 16, 2019 1:01 PM PDT

Three people have been arrested for burglarizing a deceased law enforcement officer’s Loomis home and using financial records to steal his identity. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says 48-year-old Tammy Miller, 53-year-old John Goble, and 53-year-old John Cooper are from the Sacramento area…

Musallam says while detectives were conducting a probation search at the Sacramento home where the trio was arrested, they found the stolen items and returned them to the officer’s family. They also found an identity theft “lab”. It contained more evidence of multiple stolen identities and counterfeit checks. She says the break-in appears to be random…

Musallam says the officer was not a member of the Placer County Sheriff’s Department and would only say he served with a law enforcement agency somewhere in Northern California. The charges also include financial elder abuse.

