Three Arrested in Massive Honey Oil Lab Bust

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Three arrests have been made in the south county after finding what authorities are calling a ‘massive’ honey oil operation. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the investigation started as a call of a marijuana nuisance complaint Wednesday at a home in the 19-thousand block of Victoria Drive, south of Alta Sierra…

Those people were 31 year-old Bryan Compton and 27 year-old Jaclyn Volek. Royal says the third arrest came the next day when the homeowner, 29 year-old Michael Dunn, showed up at the home and deputies were still investigating. Royal says the operation was huge…

They also found 40 thousand dollars in cash. Royal says the operation was so sophisticated, they reached out to specialists in Butte County to dismantle the operation. The investigation is continuing.

