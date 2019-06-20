< Back to All News

Three Arrested In Shooting And Beating Of Man

Posted: Jun. 19, 2019 6:03 PM PDT

Three Grass Valley residents have been arrested for attacking a man whom they didn’t want on their property. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says they talked to the victim, an unidentified 31-year-old man, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, regarding the incident, that happened on Mustang Valley Place late Wednesday night…

Bringolf says detectives served a search warrant on the property and ultimately arrested 67-year-old Jerry Del Ray, 32-year-old Aaron Pillow, and 29-year-old Lindsey Papola…

Bringolf says it’s believed the victim may have, at one time, been staying in a trailer on the property. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing great bodily injury.

