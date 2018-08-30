< Back to All News

Three Arrests After Butane Honey Oil Lab Bust

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

With the marijuana harvest season getting underway, another butane honey oil lab operation has been busted in Nevada County. Sheriff Keith Royal says this one was found at a home in North San Juan, on Pleasant Valley Road, with three arrests made. He says the Narcotics Task Force found a number of incriminating items in two trailers, among other areas on the property, Wednesday afternoon….

Royal says a search of a detached garage turned up butane tanks and more equipment for processing honey oil. And behind the two trailers, two gardens were discovered, with 88 maturing marijuana plants seized. Royal says these types of operations are actually becoming more common, even with the legalization of marijuana…

Taken into custody were Jamie Merenda and Stuart Orr, both 37 years old, as well as 36-year-old Steven Lillis, all from the local area.

